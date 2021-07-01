Amazon da la bienvenida a la actualización de contenido de julio de Prime Gaming, por lo que recomienda a todos los jugadores agregar el servicio a sus planes de verano con una atractiva selección de juegos gratis y contenido para títulos que son populares entre los cuales se encuentran FIFA 21, VALORANT, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla y League of Legends.
Los juegos gratis de julio que se incluyen con Prime está Batman: The Enemy Within – The Telltale Series, RAD, The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature, Tales of the Neon Sea, Automachef y Portal Dogs.
Los miembros de Amazon Prime pueden reclamar estas ofertas por tiempo limitado en gaming.amazon.com. Las mejores ofertas de este mes incluyen:
- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
- League of Legends
- VALORANT
Conoce los juegos gratis con Prime Gaming de julio 2021
Esta es la lista completa de los juegos disponibles durante julio y las fechas correspondientes para que estés al tanto de cuando podrás jugar tu título favorito:
- YA DISPONIBLE Apex Legends – Revenant Sakura Steel Skin
- YA DISPONIBLE Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Druidic Settlement Bundle, Black Raven Settlement Pack, Mystical Settlement Pack, 5x One Hour XP Boosters
- YA DISPONIBLE FIFA – 1x Player Pick of 4 OVR 83+ Players &5x Gold Rare Players
- YA DISPONIBLE Last Day on Earth – Caps x1000
- YA DISPONIBLE League of Legends – Mystery Skin Shard
- YA DISPONIBLE Legends of Runeterra – Epic Wildcard
- YA DISPONIBLE Magic Tiles 3 – Unlock One-Day VIP pass and 5 additional songs, every week!
- YA DISPONIBLE Rainbow Six Siege – Exclusive Sunstark Operator Bundle
- YA DISPONIBLE Rogue Company – Kick and Dip emote
- YA DISPONIBLE UFC – Hawaiian Shirt + Drink Hat, Drinking Hat w/ Purple Soda, Purple Hawaiian Shirt
- YA DISPONIBLE VALORANT – Exclusive EP 2 // Formation Player Card
- YA DISPONIBLE Word Farm Adventure – Piggy Bank Smash
- 23 de junio MLB Tap Sports Baseball ‘21 – Daily Box, In-Game Currency
- 1 de julio Free Games With Prime – Batman: The Enemy Within – The Telltale Series, RAD, The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature, Tales of the Neon Sea, Automachef and Portal Dogs
- 1 de julio Last Chance to ClaimBatman – The Telltale Series, Newfound Courage, Lost in Harmony, BFF or Die, Spitkiss and Mugsters
- 1 de julio Darkness Rises – Rank S++ Costume Choice Box x4
- 1 de julio Epic Seven – 20x Leif
- 1 de julio Last Day on Earth – Rank III Corgi Puppy
- 1 de julio League of Legends – Mystery Skin Shard
- 1 de julio Madden – 1x elite player 80+ OVR, 2x gold or better players 70+ OVR, 3x silver players 62+ OVR
- 1 de julio Word Farm Adventure – Independence Day ‘Tile Style’
- 6 de julio Mobile Legends: Bang Bang – Amazon Prime Chest, Hero Trial Cards of Saber (7-day), Skin Trial Cards of Saber-Onimaru (7-day), Hero Trial Cards of Johnson (7-day), Skin Trial Cards of Johnson-Wreck King (7-day)
- 6 de julio Sea of Thieves – New in-game content
- 6 de julio Word Farm Adventure – Super Spin
- 7 de julio Alliance vs Empire – White Diamond x500, Enhancement Guard Ticket x50, Hero’s Blessing x1, Treasure’s Blessing x1
- 7 de julio MLB Tap Sports Baseball ‘21 – Daily Box, In-Game Currency
- 8 de julio Dauntless – Arcslayer Mortar Spear War Pike Bundle, 1x Arcslayer Mortar Spear War Pike Skin, 1x Supply Pack, 1x Primus Purple Armour Dye
- 8 de julio Word Farm Adventure – Booster Pack
- 8 de julio V4 – Special Support Package + Blessed Enhance Scroll Choice Chest + Cursed Enhance Scroll Choice Chest
- 12 de julio League of Legends – Mystery Skin Shard
- 13 de julio Legends of Runeterra – Epic Wildcard
- 14 de julio Epic Seven – 1x Lvl 85 Epic Equipment Set (Attack, 4 parts, Excluding Accessories)
- 14 de julio MaplestoryM – Auto-Battle Charge Ticket (1 Hour) x10
- 15 de julio Last Day on Earth – ‘Punk’ Chopper Skin
- 20 de julio Mobile Legends: Bang Bang – Permanent Skin Alpha – Fierce Dragon, Amazon Prime Chest, Hero Trial Cards of Argus (7-day), Skin Trial Cards of Argus-Dark Draconic (7-day), Hero Trial Cards of Lunox (7-day), Skin Trial Cards of Lunox-Butterfly Seraphim (7-day)
- 21 de julio Alliance vs Empire – White Diamond x500, Emerald x50, Enhancement Guard Ticket x50, King’s Blessing x1, Benuv’s Blessing x1
- 21 de julioMLB Tap Sports Baseball ‘21 – Daily Box, In-Game Currency
- 22 de julio League of Legends – Mystery Skin Shard