Amazon da la bienvenida a la actualización de contenido de julio de Prime Gaming, por lo que recomienda a todos los jugadores agregar el servicio a sus planes de verano con una atractiva selección de juegos gratis y contenido para títulos que son populares entre los cuales se encuentran FIFA 21, VALORANT, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla y League of Legends.

Los juegos gratis de julio que se incluyen con Prime está Batman: The Enemy Within – The Telltale Series, RAD, The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature, Tales of the Neon Sea, Automachef y Portal Dogs.

Los miembros de Amazon Prime pueden reclamar estas ofertas por tiempo limitado en gaming.amazon.com. Las mejores ofertas de este mes incluyen:

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

League of Legends

VALORANT

Conoce los juegos gratis con Prime Gaming de julio 2021

Batman: The Enemy Within – The Telltale Series

RAD

The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature

Tales of the Neon Sea

Automachef

Portal Dogs

Esta es la lista completa de los juegos disponibles durante julio y las fechas correspondientes para que estés al tanto de cuando podrás jugar tu título favorito: